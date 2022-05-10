Advertisement

Fork in the Road: Bradley’s Corner Cafe boasts wide-selection of homemade pies

Long-time waitress, Dawn Montgomery, stands holding a fresh, homemade pie from Bradley's Corner...
Long-time waitress, Dawn Montgomery, stands holding a fresh, homemade pie from Bradley's Corner Cafe.(Alyssa Willetts)
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Between the art and specialty shops on NOTO Arts & Entertainment District’s main street sits a cafe on the corner.

Bradley’s Corner Cafe is a local spot where breakfast is served all day and dessert is a must.

Denise Farmer said she drives more than 88 miles for it. “This cafe is famous for their pies,” she added.

Pamela Pahmahmie has been coming to Bradley’s since they opened in 2006. She said, “We always get pie to go, they have the best gooseberry pie.”

The cafe is in an old bank building on the corner of N. Kansas Ave. and NW Laurent St. in North Topeka. Ownership changed hands in 2020 after its namesake, Bradley Jennings, retired and handed the business over to his long-time cook, James Urton.

“I have been here since I was 18 years old,” Urton continued saying, “I started doing dishes, so I mean he knew I could do it.”

Even with the new title, he continues to grab a whisk and help out in the kitchen. “If I expect my kitchen staff to do it, I should be able to do it too,” Urton said.

He is not the only employee that has been loyal to Bradley’s for more than a decade. Dawn Montgomery has been a waitress at the NOTO location for 16 years.

She said, “You wait on them for sixteen years they become your family.”

That kind of service is what customers said keeps them coming back.

“They know us by name, greet us, and they are always happy,” Pahmahmie said.

Farmer agreed saying, “Every time I have ever come here it has been great service and it is always crowded which makes it nice, you start talking to people it makes it kind of a homey place.”

Urton said Bradley’s has stayed true to its tradition and the prices cannot be beat. “It is all from scratch, we are still the cheapest in town for breakfast, come give us a try.”

The restaurant is open Sunday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Tuesday through Saturday 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is located at 844 N. Kansas Ave.

