Council Grove K9 helps officers make Monday drug arrest

FILE - Council Grove Police Officer Jimmie Blackburn poses with new K9 Abby.
FILE - Council Grove Police Officer Jimmie Blackburn poses with new K9 Abby.(Council Grove Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Council Grove Police K9 helped officers make an arrest on Monday after she smelled drugs in a vehicle.

The Council Grove Police Department says just after 11:30 p.m. on May 9, officers stopped a vehicle in the 200 block of E Main St. for traffic violations.

Officers said during the stop, K9 Abby was sent to help when she alerted officers to the presence of drugs in the car.

After a probable cause search, CGPD said Kyle Eidson, 36, of Valley Center, was arrested and booked into the Morris Co. Jail for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

