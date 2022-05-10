Calling all artists: Design an Olathe garbage truck

OLATHE, Ks. (KCTV) - Are you an artist who is looking for their next canvas?

The city of Olathe has a job for you!

Olathe has announced a new Trash Truck Art Contest where anyone can submit a design that will be featured on the side of a trash truck.

We've got a few trash trucks that could use some color!



We're running a Trash Truck Art Contest through June 10 for a chance to have your art displayed on the side of a trash truck!



We want to see your take on your favorite place in Olathe. pic.twitter.com/pTZkDBaUM6 — City Of Olathe, KS (@CityofOlatheKS) May 10, 2022

To enter, you can either pick up a submission form at any Olathe Library, the Olathe Community Center, or download one from the city’s website here.

On the form, you’ll draw your design within the box and then submit that form online.

Submissions are due by 5 p.m. on June 10.

Olathe waste staff will pick their favorites and the winners will be invited to see their artwork on the trucks later this year.

