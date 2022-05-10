Advertisement

Calling all artists: Design an Olathe garbage truck

The city of Olathe is running a Trash Truck Art Contest
By Jackson Hicks
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
OLATHE, Ks. (KCTV) - Are you an artist who is looking for their next canvas?

The city of Olathe has a job for you!

Olathe has announced a new Trash Truck Art Contest where anyone can submit a design that will be featured on the side of a trash truck.

To enter, you can either pick up a submission form at any Olathe Library, the Olathe Community Center, or download one from the city’s website here.

On the form, you’ll draw your design within the box and then submit that form online.

Submissions are due by 5 p.m. on June 10.

Olathe waste staff will pick their favorites and the winners will be invited to see their artwork on the trucks later this year.

The heat continues