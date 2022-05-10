Advertisement

AT&T rolls out location service upgrade to 911 callers

By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - AT&T has started to roll out an upgrade to 911 services which will allow first responders to get a more accurate location of a caller.

AT&T, the wireless company, says it has rolled out a first-of-its-kind upgrade to 911 services in Kansas to make it easier for emergency services to find and send help to those who call 911 from a cellphone.

AT&T said the new “Locate Before Route” feature started to launch across the country during the week of May 9. The service uses GPS instead of cell towers to give responders a more precise location for those who call 911 from a mobile device.

The wireless company said the technology will help narrow down the location of any AT&T customer.

Previously based on cell towers, AT&T said the location was only known within a several-mile radius, but now it said GPS will hone in to within about 55 yards for customers. It said with a better location, first responders can get to an emergency faster.

AT&T said the new location-based routing service is only available on the AT&T network. It said it will automatically work on mobile 911 calls for customers throughout the Sunflower State and is expected to be available nationwide by the end of June.

