1 killed in McPherson County crash
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MCPHERSON, Kan. (KWCH) - One person was killed in a crash in McPherson County on Tuesday.
The Kansas Highway Patrol said the crash, located east of McPherson on US-56, involved two vehicles and forced the road to be shut down in all directions.
KHP said the victim is not believed to be a local resident. Troopers are actively working to identify extended family members for next of kin notification.
Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.