1 killed in McPherson County crash

MCPHERSON, Kan. (KWCH) - One person was killed in a crash in McPherson County on Tuesday.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said the crash, located east of McPherson on US-56, involved two vehicles and forced the road to be shut down in all directions.

KHP said the victim is not believed to be a local resident. Troopers are actively working to identify extended family members for next of kin notification.

All lanes of US-56, east of McPherson is closed as first responders investigate a two-vehicle fatal clash At this... Posted by Kansas Highway Patrol Troop C on Tuesday, May 10, 2022

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.