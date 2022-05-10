Advertisement

1 killed in McPherson County crash

The Kansas Highway Patrol said a person died in a two-vehicle crash on US-56, east of...
The Kansas Highway Patrol said a person died in a two-vehicle crash on US-56, east of McPherson, on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.(Kansas Highway Patrol Troop C/Facebook)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCPHERSON, Kan. (KWCH) - One person was killed in a crash in McPherson County on Tuesday.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said the crash, located east of McPherson on US-56, involved two vehicles and forced the road to be shut down in all directions.

KHP said the victim is not believed to be a local resident. Troopers are actively working to identify extended family members for next of kin notification.

All lanes of US-56, east of McPherson is closed as first responders investigate a two-vehicle fatal clash At this...

Posted by Kansas Highway Patrol Troop C on Tuesday, May 10, 2022

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawnee County Dispatch confirms that fire crews were called to Industrial Maintenance Inc., at...
Investigators believe North Topeka warehouse fire cause was accidental
Jefferson's, 29th and Wanamaker
Topeka restaurant delays opening
On May 3, 2022, Geary Co. authorities search for a man last seen attempting to swim ashore at...
Search for Milford Lake drowning victim enters recovery phase
FILE
After unauthorized residents found in Topeka home, warrant reveals slew of drugs
The owner of a Dodge Charger reported stolen in April tracked down the car early Tuesday behind...
Owner tracks down stolen car Tuesday morning in East Topeka

Latest News

Bus stop construction creates little traffic disruption
7th St. closes for repairs
Monroe to close June 23
A portion of Devils Glen Road will be down to one lane in each direction for road work in...
Water main break closes 21st between Lincoln and Buchanan
Governor Ron DeSantis says road construction will be expedited while traffic is limited during...
10th St. construction sees new phase of work