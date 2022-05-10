1 hurt after fall at Coronado Heights

LINDSBORG, Kan. (KWCH) - One person is hurt after falling from a structure at Coronado Heights.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy stopped a car for speeding Tuesday morning. Inside the vehicle, a male said he had fallen from the structure.

EMS was called to the scene. The sheriff’s office said the male’s injuries do not seem to be life threatening.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.