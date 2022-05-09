Woman taken to hospital after car makes U-turn in front of Topeka Transit bus

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was taken to a Topeka hospital after a car made a U-turn in front of a Topeka Transit bus she was on early Monday afternoon on the city’s west side, police said.

The vehicles didn’t collide in the incident, which was reported around 1 p.m. Monday near S.W. 6th Avenue and Security Benefit Place.

Police on the scene said a car turned south from S.W. 6th onto S.W. Security Benefit Place, the south side of the street. The car then made an immediate U-turn, heading back onto S.W. 6th Avenue.

The driver of the bus applied the vehicle’s brakes in an effort to avoid a collision with the car that made the U-turn.

The car then left the scene.

A woman who was a passenger on the bus and was complaining of pain was transported to a Topeka hospital by American Medical Response ambulance, police said.

The woman’s injuries weren’t believed to be serious.

After about 30 minutes, the bus, which was parked facing north on S.W. Security Benefit Place, continued traveling east on S.W. 6th Avenue.

Police said bus video of the incident was to be reviewed as the investigation continued.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.