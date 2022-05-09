Advertisement

Woman injured Sunday when SUV hit by tire that came off truck on Ottawa County highway

A 64-year-old Hutchinson woman was taken to a Salina hospital late Sunday after the sport...
A 64-year-old Hutchinson woman was taken to a Salina hospital late Sunday after the sport utility vehicle she was riding in was struck by a tire that came off a pickup truck on US-81 highway in Ottawa County, authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was taken to the hospital late Sunday after the sport utility vehicle she was riding in was struck by a tire that came off a pickup truck that was traveling on an Ottawa County highway, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 10:06 p.m. Sunday on US-81 highway, about five miles south of Minneapolis.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2009 Dodge Ram pickup truck was traveling north on US-81 when it lost its right-rear tire.

The patrol said the tire then crossed the northbound passing lane and the median before it crossed the southbound passing lane, striking a 2021 Chevrolet Blazer in the southbound driving lane.

A passenger in the Blazer, Charlotte M. Wagner, 64, of Hutchinson, was transported to Salina Regional Hospital with serious injuries, the patrol said.

The driver of the Blazer, Larry B. Wagner, 70, of Hutchinson, was reported uninjured.

Both occupants of the Blazer were reported uninjured, the patrol said.

The driver of the Dodge pickup truck, Brian L. Bogard, 33, of Henryetta, Okla., was reported uninjured. The patrol said Bogard was wearing his seat belt.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawnee County Dispatch confirms that fire crews were called to Industrial Maintenance Inc., at...
Investigators believe North Topeka warehouse fire cause was accidental
Jefferson's, 29th and Wanamaker
Topeka restaurant delays opening
On May 3, 2022, Geary Co. authorities search for a man last seen attempting to swim ashore at...
Search for Milford Lake drowning victim enters recovery phase
FILE
After unauthorized residents found in Topeka home, warrant reveals slew of drugs
The owner of a Dodge Charger reported stolen in April tracked down the car early Tuesday behind...
Owner tracks down stolen car Tuesday morning in East Topeka

Latest News

Riley County police are investigating the theft of a Ford Fusion that a man rented to a woman...
Man reports theft of Ford Fusion he rented woman through Turo Car Share in Manhattan
Gage Park mini-train
Purchase of electric mini train approved for Gage Park
An Ottawa man was injured in a single-vehicle crash Sunday night on K-68 highway just west of...
Ottawa man seriously injured in single-vehicle crash in Miami County
File
Suspected car vandal arrested for shooting at vehicle’s owner