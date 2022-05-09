Woman injured Sunday when SUV hit by tire that came off truck on Ottawa County highway

MINNEAPOLIS, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was taken to the hospital late Sunday after the sport utility vehicle she was riding in was struck by a tire that came off a pickup truck that was traveling on an Ottawa County highway, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 10:06 p.m. Sunday on US-81 highway, about five miles south of Minneapolis.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2009 Dodge Ram pickup truck was traveling north on US-81 when it lost its right-rear tire.

The patrol said the tire then crossed the northbound passing lane and the median before it crossed the southbound passing lane, striking a 2021 Chevrolet Blazer in the southbound driving lane.

A passenger in the Blazer, Charlotte M. Wagner, 64, of Hutchinson, was transported to Salina Regional Hospital with serious injuries, the patrol said.

The driver of the Blazer, Larry B. Wagner, 70, of Hutchinson, was reported uninjured.

The driver of the Dodge pickup truck, Brian L. Bogard, 33, of Henryetta, Okla., was reported uninjured. The patrol said Bogard was wearing his seat belt.

