Washburn softball selected to NCAA Tournament

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn softball is going dancing!

The MIAA regular season champs heard their name called as an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament Monday morning.

”It’s exciting,” Washburn head coach and 2022 MIAA Coach of the Year Brenda Holaday said. “I mean, you don’t take that for granted. It doesn’t happen as often as every team would like. Everybody would like to go to the postseason, so any time you get that opportunity it’s pretty exciting.”

This marks the fifth time in program history to ‘Bods are headed to the big dance.

Holaday’s squad will travel to Claremore, Oklahoma for the Sub Regional hosted by Rogers State Thursday through Saturday. The top-seeded Hillcats, 4-seed Minnesota State and 8-seed Winona State join Washburn’s Sub-Regional bracket. Winners of the two Sub-Regions will then meet for a best two-out-of-three series starting May 19.

“When you start your season, every end goal is to make it as far as you can,” Marrit Mead, Washburn sophomore and MIAA All-Tournament Team selection, said. “This has been a season where at the beginning we knew we were going to be good, so we just had to keep working and keep pushing to see as far as we can go.”

“We know that each game matters, and we know that we have to be ready each game and push ourselves to the farthest we can go,” Jaycee Ginter, Washburn sophomore pitcher and 2022 MIAA Player of the Year, said. “We just gotta keep pushing ourselves, get to the furthest we can and see what we can do.”

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.