TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Topeka’s Blind Tiger Brewery is again boasting an award-winning beer.

They competed in the World Beer Cup in Minnesota, more than 10,000 beers from over 25 countries were entered. After competing, they left with a medal placing third in their category.

“We entered a traditional bock style beer, there was 106 beers in that competition and we won a bronze medal for that,” said brewmaster John Dean.

The Blind Tiger entered its Blind Tiger Bock.

“It’s a lager beer, it’s a rich multi-flavored brown beer with light chocolate notes, easy drinking,” he said.

Dean says he looks forward to the experience of competing with breweries from all over the world.

“It’s fun to be around your peers and get out there hear what other people think of you, you’re under a microscope here and you are doing the same thing and they focus on that.”

Dean says having a beer place, is an honor, considering the judges’ list of requirements.

“They have style guidelines they go by and they are looking for no defects, defects are things like buttery flavors, sulfury flavors or things that aren’t supposed to be there. You should taste clean malt, and you should want another one.”

John Dean now has 23 national and international awards since he began his career at the Blind Tiger.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.