Advertisement

Topeka Police confirm Central Topeka shooting call involved pellet gun

Topeka Police respond to a shooting early Wednesday in southwest Topeka.
Topeka Police respond to a shooting early Wednesday in southwest Topeka.(Phil Anderson)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police confirmed a shooting call out of Central Topeka involved a pellet gun.

Shawnee Co. Dispatch confirmed a call came in just before 5:30 p.m. for a possible shooting near 13th and Clay. No further details were available, but officers on scene told 13 NEWS that the shooting was done with a pellet gun.

This story will be updated once more information is made available.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawnee County Dispatch confirms that fire crews were called to Industrial Maintenance Inc., at...
Investigators believe North Topeka warehouse fire cause was accidental
Jefferson's, 29th and Wanamaker
Topeka restaurant delays opening
On May 3, 2022, Geary Co. authorities search for a man last seen attempting to swim ashore at...
Search for Milford Lake drowning victim enters recovery phase
FILE
After unauthorized residents found in Topeka home, warrant reveals slew of drugs
The owner of a Dodge Charger reported stolen in April tracked down the car early Tuesday behind...
Owner tracks down stolen car Tuesday morning in East Topeka

Latest News

A woman was taken to a Topeka hospital after a car made a U-turn in front of a Topeka Transit...
Woman taken to hospital after car makes U-turn in front of Topeka Transit bus
The Shawnee Co. District Attorney’s Office is bringing back a familiar face for assistance...
Former chief deputy returning to assist with cold cases, backlog
One juvenile is facing aggravated assault and burglary charges after police say he shot at the...
Suspected car vandal arrested for shooting at vehicle’s owner
Roof replacement on the Shawnee Co. Correctional Facility is taking the next step.
Next phase of roof replacement slated for Shawnee Co. jail
No one was seriously hurt when a wreck sent a pickup into the front of a house Monday afternoon...
Pickup truck crashes into house following collision Monday afternoon near downtown Topeka