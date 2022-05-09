Suspected car vandal arrested for shooting at vehicle’s owner

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One juvenile is facing aggravated assault and burglary charges after police say he shot at the vehicle’s owner following a confrontation.

The Topeka Police Dept. says around 11:50 p.m. Sunday night, a resident caught two people breaking into his car in the 5700 block of SW 14th St.

Police say the victim confronted the suspected burglars, who then ran away.

The victim chased after them, but backed off after police say several shots were fired at him.

He was not injured.

TPD says the two suspects were located a short time later in a nearby park. A firearm was also found.

One was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for Aggravated Assault, Burglary to a Motor Vehicle, Criminal Possession of a Firearm by a Juvenile, and Criminal Discharge of a Firearm in the City Limits.

Officials say the other male was released to his parents.

No names have been released.

