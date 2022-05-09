Strohschein named new dean at Washburn Institute of Technology

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn Institute of Technology’s new dean won’t need much of an introduction to become familiar with his students and staff.

Mike Strohschein, who has been on staff for a little over two years, was announced Monday morning as the new dean at Washburn Tech, located at 5724 S.W. Huntoon in Topeka,

Since Jan. 1, Strohschein has served as interim dean at Washburn Tech, taking on those duties after the retirement of Gary Bayens.

“We are fortunate to have someone of Mike’s caliber to step into this key role at Washburn Tech,” Washburn University President Jerry Farley said in a news release. “We are very proud of the unique relationship between Washburn Tech and Washburn University and the dean plays a key role in serving business and industry in this region.”

According to the news release, Strohschein joined Washburn Tech in April 2020 as associate dean of technical instruction, a position in which he was responsible for the overall administration, coordination and oversight of Washburn Tech’s academic programs.

Strohschein earned his bachelor’s degree in agriculture education from South Dakota State University in Brookings, S.D.

He also has a master’s degree in education leadership from MidAmerica Nazarene University in Olathe as well as a doctorate in higher education and adult learning with a focus on career and technical education from Walden University in Minneapolis.

According to the news release, Washburn Tech was founded in 1964 as the Northeast Kansas Vocational Technical School.

Throughout its 58-year history, it has had several name changes.

In 1967, it was renamed Kaw Area Vocational Technical School.

Another name change came in 1992, when it was named Kaw Area Technical School.

According to the news release, the management of the school shifted in 2008, when Washburn Tech became a unit administered by Washburn University. It is governed by Washburn University’s Board of Regents.

Washburn Tech offers associate degrees in a variety of career and technical programs, and also provides a wide range of continuing education opportunities.

According to the news release, around half of Washburn Tech’s students earn credits toward an associate’s degree while they are completing their high school education.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.