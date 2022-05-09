Advertisement

Ottawa man seriously injured in single-vehicle crash in Miami County

By Phil Anderson
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LOUISBURG, Kan. (WIBW) - A man sustained serious injuries in a single-vehicle crash Sunday night in Miami County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 8:47 p.m. Sunday on K-68 highway, about three miles west of Louisburg.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2018 GMC Acadia sport utility vehicle was eastbound on K-68 when it struck construction barrels and a jersey barrier.

The Acadia then went back into the lane of traffic, where it overturned and came to rest on its top on the westbound shoulder of the highway.

The driver, Jason M. Berve, 34, of Ottawa, was transported to Overland Park Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

The patrol said Berve, who was alone in the SUV, wasn’t wearing his seat belt.

