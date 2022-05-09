Advertisement

Bikes on sidewalks ban for NOTO starts July 1

By Tori Whalen
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Dept. issued a reminder Monday about an ordinance banning wheeled devices on the sidewalks in the North Topeka Arts District.

It begins in July. The ordinance amends a current section of Topeka Municipal Code that prohibits operating bicycles, electric scooters, roller skates, skateboards, or similar devices on the sidewalks.

According to the Topeka Police Department, already defined areas in Downtown Topeka between 6th and 10th on Kansas Ave. and the public parking facilities remain in the ban.

The amendment adds the NOTO Arts District, specifically, defined as N. Kansas Ave between NE Norris St. and NE Morse St.; NE Morse St. between NE Quincy St. and NW Central Ave.; NE Gordon St. between NE Quincy St. and NW Jackson St.; and NE Norris St. between NE Quincy St. and NW Jackson St. It also includes Redbud Park and Breezeway Parks.

When approving the additional area, council members were clear that the ordinance did not extend to assistive devices such as wheelchairs. They also made clear bicycles were not banned from the streets and trails - only from the sidewalks.

The ordinance will take effect on July 1, 2022.

