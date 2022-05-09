Next phase of roof replacement slated for Shawnee Co. jail

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Roof replacement on the Shawnee Co. Correctional Facility is taking the next step.

Commissioners voted Monday to approve a contract with Meridian Roofing Solutions to put a new roof on the adult detention center. It’s expected to cost $703,000 with a maximum of $808,500.

The county will use American Rescue Plan funds to pay for it.

Corrections Director Brian Cole said the project will start in August, with work expected to take three months.

This is the second phase of roof replacement. The Juvenile Detention Center and a more recent addition on the adult side were done last fall.

