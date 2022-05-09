Advertisement

Monday morning police chase that started in Lyon County ends in Chase County with crash

By Phil Anderson
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A police chase that started in Emporia ended with an injury crash Monday morning in Chase County, according to KVOE Radio.

The chase, which began at an unspecified location in Emporia, ended after the vehicle being pursued crashed around 9:30 a.m. Monday in the 2400 block of Road X in Chase County. The crash site was about seven miles west of Emporia.

KVOE reports the driver of the vehicle being pursued apparently crashed after driving through a field and a swampy area.

The vehicle then was reported to have overturned in a creek bed, KVOE said.

The driver was transported to Newman Regional Health with suspected minor injuries.

Further details were expected to be released by Emporia police.

In addition to Emporia police officers, Lyon County sheriff’s deputies and Kansas Highway Patrol troopers attempted to stop the fleeing vehicle during the chase, KVOE said.

The Emporia Fire Department and Chase County Emergency Medical Services also responded to the crash scene.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Check wibw.com later for more information.

