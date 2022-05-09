Monday forecast: A hot week ahead

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After last week’s highs made it feel more like late March/early April, this week’s highs will feel more like the middle of summer. The humidity won’t be too crazy but at times it may be high enough to produce heat indices in the mid-upper 90s possibly reaching the triple digits.

While there are very low chances for rain early in the week, the better chance for rain will be from a cold front late week into the first part of the weekend. With this still being 5-6 days out, there’s going to be specific details that are unknown including how this might impact your outdoor plans so DON’T cancel any outdoor activites just yet but stay weather aware.

Normal High: 74/Normal Low: 52 Record highs this week in Topeka (Monday through Thursday): 95,92,95,93 (WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 90s. Winds S 15-25, gusts up to 35 mph. Those that get warmer, heat indices won’t be as bad due to drier air (toward north-central KS) but the higher the humidity (near and south of the turnpike), the harder it is for temperatures to be ‘hotter’ so this will all generally balance out to produce heat indices ranging anywhere from 95-101 for all of northeast KS.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the low-mid 70s. Winds S 15-25, gusts up to 30 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds S 5-15 mph.

The hot weather sticks around Wednesday and Thursday although may be more in the low-mid 90s, relatively cooler, before a cold front brings relief with several rounds of rain Thursday night through Saturday. Other than some rain Sunday morning, most of Sunday will likely be dry but there are signs of rain moving back in Monday but as of now will keep it dry until confidence increase.

With this warm weather sticking around and our record lows warming above freezing by the weekend, it does look like we have received our last frost/freeze of the season as there aren’t any signs of colder air masses moving in for the next couple weeks.

Taking Action:

Stay safe in this heat. It’s our first heat wave of the season and while one day may be fine, 4 straight days in the 90s will start to wear on you if you’re not taking care of yourself early. Drink plenty of water, limit outdoor exposure, wear sunscreen if you’re going to be outside. If you don’t have AC at home, go somewhere that does during the day. The fire danger threat is high today mainly in north-central KS due to the strong winds and a dry line pushing through leading to a drop in humidity from this morning.

Rain chance increases Thursday night and lasts on and off through Saturday night. This does not mean Friday and Saturday will be all day washouts. Keep your outdoor plans for now but stay weather aware as we get closer to the end of the week for details.



Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.