Man reports theft of Ford Fusion he rented woman through Turo Car Share in Manhattan
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County police are investigating the theft of a car that a man rented out through the Turo car share marketplace, officials said.
A 30-year-old man and Turo Car Share were listed as victims of the theft, which was reported around 2:02 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Stone Drive, on the west side of Manhattan.
According to Riley County police, a 31-year-old woman rented the male victim’s blue 2020 Ford Fusion through Turo but never returned it.
The estimated total loss in this case was approximately $26,000, Riley County police said.
Anyone with information may contact Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.
Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.