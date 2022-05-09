Man reports theft of Ford Fusion he rented woman through Turo Car Share in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County police are investigating the theft of a car that a man rented out through the Turo car share marketplace, officials said.

A 30-year-old man and Turo Car Share were listed as victims of the theft, which was reported around 2:02 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Stone Drive, on the west side of Manhattan.

According to Riley County police, a 31-year-old woman rented the male victim’s blue 2020 Ford Fusion through Turo but never returned it.

The estimated total loss in this case was approximately $26,000, Riley County police said.

Anyone with information may contact Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

