Kansas Association of Youth clubs granted project funding in Kansas schools

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas High School Athletic Association in partnership with Kansas Blue Shield and Blue Cross announced the winners for their Kansas Association of Youth (KAY) “Be the Spark” grant Monday morning.

Students had to draft and submit their project proposals with a focus on encouraging health and wellness. 23 school clubs were awarded funds across the state of Kansas with 9 in Northeast Kansas and Kansas City area. A new walking trail around Summit Trail Middle School was one of the winning projects.

“In our essay brainstorming we said that we would like to be able to have some fun activities around the year,” said Hayden Trullinger, a student from Summit Trail Middle School, “like Trunk or Treating around it, maybe some flowers. Just some stuff to get everyone engaged and helping us create an impact on our school and the area around it just to make it a better place.”

Students at Holton Middle School will soon be playing Pickle Ball after their project was approved for funding. This school club project also proposes that they school flood the courts in the winter and open it up to ice skating.

“I’ve never played before, but for the winter they are going to flood the Pickle Ball courts for ice skating,” said Jack Etzel, a student at Holton Middle School. “I like ice skating so I’m looking forward to that.”

In addition to the pickle ball courts, the project also includes a walking trail around the school that will be open to the public.

“When you’re walking your dog you can walk on the path,” said Holton Middle School school student Emberlee Allen, “elderly people can come down and walk and really anybody in the community can come down and walk the path.”

Kate Bryan is the project coordinator for the KAY alumni network and says it’s important that adults show support to students looking to enhance their communities.

“Overall there is a lot of excitement,” said Katy. “The youth across Kansas want to be believed in and they are the best of the best. This opportunity has adults saying that we believe in you and you can dream big to accomplish a lot in your communities.”

