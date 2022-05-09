Advertisement

High winds blow empty trailer off back of semi Sunday morning near Junction City

High winds blew an empty trailer off the back of a semitrailer Sunday morning on Interstate 70...
High winds blew an empty trailer off the back of a semitrailer Sunday morning on Interstate 70 just east of Junction City, authorities said.(Submitted)
By Phil Anderson
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - High winds blew an empty box trailer off the back of a semi Sunday morning on Interstate 70 near Junction City, authorities said.

No injuries were reported in the incident, which was reported at 10:47 a.m. about six miles east of Junction City on I-70.

According to Geary County sheriff’s officials, a 2014 Kenworth semitrailer was eastbound on I-70 when high winds blew the box portion of the trailer off, causing it to land in the roadway and slide into the center median.

Debris thrown into the westbound lanes of I-70 struck a 2018 Toyota 4Runner driven by Charles Drum, of Denver,. No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawnee County Dispatch confirms that fire crews were called to Industrial Maintenance Inc., at...
Investigators believe North Topeka warehouse fire cause was accidental
Jefferson's, 29th and Wanamaker
Topeka restaurant delays opening
On May 3, 2022, Geary Co. authorities search for a man last seen attempting to swim ashore at...
Search for Milford Lake drowning victim enters recovery phase
FILE
After unauthorized residents found in Topeka home, warrant reveals slew of drugs
The owner of a Dodge Charger reported stolen in April tracked down the car early Tuesday behind...
Owner tracks down stolen car Tuesday morning in East Topeka

Latest News

Be a Spark announces grant project winners
Kansas Association of Youth clubs granted project funding in Kansas schools
Midday in Kansas
Washburn Institute of Technology’s new dean won’t need much of an introduction to become...
Strohschein named new dean at Washburn Institute of Technology
Summer camp
KDHE offers free COVID-19 testing supplies to Kansas summer camps