High winds blow empty trailer off back of semi Sunday morning near Junction City

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - High winds blew an empty box trailer off the back of a semi Sunday morning on Interstate 70 near Junction City, authorities said.

No injuries were reported in the incident, which was reported at 10:47 a.m. about six miles east of Junction City on I-70.

According to Geary County sheriff’s officials, a 2014 Kenworth semitrailer was eastbound on I-70 when high winds blew the box portion of the trailer off, causing it to land in the roadway and slide into the center median.

Debris thrown into the westbound lanes of I-70 struck a 2018 Toyota 4Runner driven by Charles Drum, of Denver,. No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.