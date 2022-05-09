Advertisement

Former chief deputy returning to assist with cold cases, backlog

Dan Dunbar
Dan Dunbar(Phil Anderson)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. District Attorney’s Office is bringing back a familiar face for assistance tackling cold cases and other backlogged cases.

Commissioners voted Monday to approve appointing Dan Dunbar as special counsel to the DA’s office.

DA Mike Kagay says the move allows Dunbar to work part-time for the office, as needed. Kagay says Dunbar initially, will focus solely on cold cases, but could also assist with the backlog of cases created by the COVID pandemic.

Dunbar retired last fall from his post as Chief Deputy DA. He has nearly 30 years experience as a prosecutor, spending time in Shawnee and Douglas counties.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawnee County Dispatch confirms that fire crews were called to Industrial Maintenance Inc., at...
Investigators believe North Topeka warehouse fire cause was accidental
Jefferson's, 29th and Wanamaker
Topeka restaurant delays opening
On May 3, 2022, Geary Co. authorities search for a man last seen attempting to swim ashore at...
Search for Milford Lake drowning victim enters recovery phase
FILE
After unauthorized residents found in Topeka home, warrant reveals slew of drugs
The owner of a Dodge Charger reported stolen in April tracked down the car early Tuesday behind...
Owner tracks down stolen car Tuesday morning in East Topeka

Latest News

Washburn softball selected to NCAA Tournament
Washburn softball selected to NCAA Tournament
Next phase of roof replacement slated for Shawnee Co. jail
An ordinance recently passed to ban wheeled devices on the sidewalks in the North Topeka area...
Bikes on sidewalks ban for NOTO starts July 1
A collision sent a pickup off the street and onto the front porch of a home at SW 8th and...
Pickup ends up on porch of Central Topeka home