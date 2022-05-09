Former chief deputy returning to assist with cold cases, backlog

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. District Attorney’s Office is bringing back a familiar face for assistance tackling cold cases and other backlogged cases.

Commissioners voted Monday to approve appointing Dan Dunbar as special counsel to the DA’s office.

DA Mike Kagay says the move allows Dunbar to work part-time for the office, as needed. Kagay says Dunbar initially, will focus solely on cold cases, but could also assist with the backlog of cases created by the COVID pandemic.

Dunbar retired last fall from his post as Chief Deputy DA. He has nearly 30 years experience as a prosecutor, spending time in Shawnee and Douglas counties.

