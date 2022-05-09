2 deadly shootings within a half hour in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Ks. (KCTV) - Two people were killed in a pair of shooting that happened within 30 minutes of each other Sunday night in Kansas City, KS.

Officers responded at 8:55 p.m. to a location on North 27th Street at Riverview Avenue, where they say they found a man shot outside. He was declared dead at the scene. A half hour later, at 9:25 p.m., police found another man shot, this time at Royal Ridge Apartments off of State Avenue, along 73rd Terrace.

That man was taken to the hospital, where he later died, according to the Kansas City, KS, Police Department.

Police have not identified any suspects, and are asking the public for any information from anybody who knows anything.

Those two shootings bring KCK’s homicide total on the year to 17.

