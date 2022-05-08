Sunday night forecast: Here comes the heat

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Clouds are beginning to clear in Central Kansas this afternoon and we should become mostly clear overnight just in time to see full Summer-like Sun on Monday. Temperatures tonight will stay warm in the low 70s meaning we begin the day Monday warm and we end the day hot with temperatures in the 90s and heat index could be in the mid to upper 90s, especially in East Kansas. A dryline will be situated in Central Kansas with relative humidity behind the dryline between 10% and 20%. The recent rainfall has aided in greening fire fuels in North-Central Kansas, however the fire weather conditions are worth noting for Monday afternoon.

Tonight: Becoming mostly clear. Lows in the low 70s. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph, gusting to 35 mph overnight.

Monday: Sunny and breezy. Highs in the low to mid 90s. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph, gusting to 30 mph.

Strong south winds and strengthening high pressure are responsible for our early May heat up. South winds tonight at 15 to 25 mph will aid in bringing in a lot of humidity overnight tonight creating a humid day Monday afternoon with feel-like temperatures in the mid to upper 90s under sunny skies. Don’t forget your sunscreen this week! Monday night is warm in the mid 70s with south winds still coming in strong. Tuesday will be the hottest day this week with air temperatures in the mid to upper 90s and heat index values close to if not at 100 degrees. Wednesday is also hot in the 90s.

The high pressure finally begins to weaken as several weak systems in the northwest slowly nudge it farther south towards the end of the week. There is a low chance of getting some rain in the area Thursday night but better chances arrives Friday night. Finally, a cold front is expected to near Kansas Friday and right now looks to rush through Saturday. The incoming front will provide a decent rain chance for the area on Friday night and Saturday.

HOT 8-day forecast (WIBW)

Taking action:

Prepare for the heat! It’s been awhile since we’ve seen hot weather like this. Be sure and stay hydrated, find shade when needed, take breaks indoors in the AC if you can and wear plenty of sunscreen or long sleeves outdoors.

