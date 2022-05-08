Advertisement

Saturday night house fire in Topeka

FILE
FILE(Phil Anderson)
By Reina Flores
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -According to TFD, the Topeka Fire Department responded to a house fire located at 1501 SE 22nd St., just before 9:00 PM on Saturday May 7, 2022.

TFD says upon arrival, fire crews found smoke and flames coming from the single story home. Due to heavy fire conditions, firefighters began a defensive fire attack, keeping it confined to the home of fire origin. Once conditions allowed, firefighters were able to perform a primary search. No occupants were found.

A Topeka Fire Department Investigation’s Unit responded to this incident to determine the origin and cause for the fire.

Topeka Fire has released the following information:

• Preliminary investigation indicates the fire cause to be undetermined, the investigation continues.

• No injuries were reported at this incident.

• Estimated dollar loss – $32,320.00; of which $27,320.00 is associated with structural loss and $5,000.00 is associated with contents loss.

• The initial response to this fire involved (3) Engine Companies, (1) Truck Company, (1) Aerial Ladder Company, (1) Battalion Chief, (1) Shift Commander and (1) Investigator.

• Assisting agencies at this incident included Kansas Gas Service and Evergy Energy.

• Working smoke detectors were not located within the home of fire origin.

