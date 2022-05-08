Pavement repairs will begin Monday, SE Croco is set to have detours

Advertisement

Pavement repairs are set to start on Monday and drivers will be detoured if you’re traveling on SE Croco road.
By Danielle Martin
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Road work is set to start on Monday and drivers will be detoured if you’re traveling on SE Croco road.

The Shawnee County Commission says depending on the weather, work will begin to remove the existing deteriorated concrete pavement, including the shoulder, from the north end of the I-470/KTA Bridge to the south end of the I-70 Bridge.

County Commission says the work is to replace it with 10 feet of Hot-Mix Asphaltic Concrete Pavement on a Cement Treated Subbase.

Work will be complete and reopened to traffic by close of business Friday, July 8, 2022.

Here’s the traffic Detour Route:

· Northbound through traffic on SE Croco Road will be carried through construction on the southbound lanes of SE Croco Road.

· Southbound traffic on SE Croco Road will be detoured west on SE Sycamore Drive to SE Rice Road, then south on SE Rice Road to SE Cyprus Drive, then east on SE Cyprus Drive to SE Croco Road.

Drivers are cautioned to slow down and stay alert for construction workers and equipment.

