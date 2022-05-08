Mother’s Day: Cloudy, breezy and warm

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Skies this morning are mostly cloudy with some light precipitation moving through. Drizzle is likely today east of Highway 75 with temperatures ranging from the mid 80s in Central Kansas to the mid 70s in Northeast Kansas. Skies slowly clear through the day from west to east becoming sunny on Monday. We warm to the 90s Monday afternoon and even start feeling a little humid.

Today: Mostly cloudy with a chance for drizzle through midday. Highs in the low 70s in the east and mid 80s in Central Kansas. Winds S at 10 to 20 mhp gusting to 30 mph.

Tonight: Becoming mostly clear. Lows in the low 70s. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph, gusting to 35 mph overnight.

Monday: Sunny and breezy. Highs in the low to mid 90s. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph, gusting to 30 mph.

Winds today will be gusting from the south close to 35 mph with clouds taking hold of most of the daytime. The wind will stay strong from the south for tonight and Monday before backing off some for Tuesday. We will still be breezy Tuesday with south winds at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will run and jump into the 90s beginning Monday as high pressure strengthens to our south and east. Daily record highs will be in jeopardy of being broken Tuesday through Thursday when temperatures could near 95 degrees in some areas. With the heat also comes some humidity so be prepared for heat index values to feel a couple degrees warmer.

This upcoming week will be overall dry with a few slight chances for rain on both Tuesday night and Thursday night. On Tuesday night, storms are expected to develop to our southwest along a dryline where storms could develop into Central and East Kansas. Rain and storms would be isolated. Another round of rain and storms looks to develop in western Kansas Thursday afternoon and weaken as they move eastward Thursday night. There is a slight chance that this rain will reach even Central Kansas.

A better chance for rain arrives Friday night as a cold front moves into Kansas and will likely pass through Northeast Kansas on Saturday. Rain and thunderstorms are possible along the cold front as it passes through and this would present our next best chance for rain in Northeast Kansas.

