Ichabod Softball to play in MIAA Championship against Rogers State

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The No. 23 ranked team in Division II Washburn Ichabods battled to stay alive in the MIAA Tournament for a chance at the championship.

They met Rogers State in the winner’s bracket finale Saturday afternoon with the winner moving into Sunday’s championship game.

The game started slow but then Marrit Mead and Paige Robbins got on base, Ashton Friend singled to third leading to a play at the plate. Mead slides as the Rogers State catcher’s foot wasn’t covering home plate. Washburn took the 1-0 lead.

Rogers State though took the 2-1 lead in the fifth. Leading to the final effort for the Bods in the 7th.

In the 7th, Freshman Ellington Hogle, out of Silver Lake, gets the pinch-hit single to get on first. Mead hit a blooper to right field but they didn’t send Hogle home. Paige Robbins flies out to center field and the game is over, 2-1.

But the Ichabods got one more chance to play in the championship game as they got a play-in game against Missouri Western State.

We go to the 3rd where MWSU leads 1-0, but it’s bases loaded and Friend brings in Mead on a fielder’s choice. Then they open the flood gates.

Jaden LaBarge doubled to right scoring two. Then it’s Autymn Schreiner with a hard shot to third and brings in another..

They go on to score six runs in the 3rd and two more in the 4th to win the game, 8-1.

They play Rogers State Sunday at noon for the championship. They will have to beat them twice to be named the champs.

