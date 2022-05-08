Capper Foundation’s “Evening for a Child” fundraiser returns in-person

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After two years of virtual fun during the pandemic, Capper Foundation’s Annual “Evening for a Child” fundraiser returned in person Saturday.

Attendees were able to spend the “evening like a child,” playing yard games like cornhole and horseshoes.

There were also several items up for bid in a silent auction.

Every dollar raised at the event goes to the Capper Foundation’s Pediatric Scholarship Assistance Fund which helps families who may be under-insured, pay for pediatric therapy.

The event comes as providers see growing demand for speech, physical, and occupational therapy services for children.

“We have a waiting list and thankfully, due to our support from our donors, we were able to hire additional staff that allowed us to serve and support more kids on the waiting list; but that waiting list continues to grow so events like this allow us to serve and support more children,” said CEO, Zach Ahrens.

