Advertisement

Capper Foundation’s “Evening for a Child” fundraiser returns in-person

By Isaac French
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After two years of virtual fun during the pandemic, Capper Foundation’s Annual “Evening for a Child” fundraiser returned in person Saturday.

Attendees were able to spend the “evening like a child,” playing yard games like cornhole and horseshoes.

There were also several items up for bid in a silent auction.

Every dollar raised at the event goes to the Capper Foundation’s Pediatric Scholarship Assistance Fund which helps families who may be under-insured, pay for pediatric therapy.

The event comes as providers see growing demand for speech, physical, and occupational therapy services for children.

“We have a waiting list and thankfully, due to our support from our donors, we were able to hire additional staff that allowed us to serve and support more kids on the waiting list; but that waiting list continues to grow so events like this allow us to serve and support more children,” said CEO, Zach Ahrens.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawnee County Dispatch confirms that fire crews were called to Industrial Maintenance Inc., at...
Investigators believe North Topeka warehouse fire cause was accidental
Jefferson's, 29th and Wanamaker
Topeka restaurant delays opening
On May 3, 2022, Geary Co. authorities search for a man last seen attempting to swim ashore at...
Search for Milford Lake drowning victim enters recovery phase
FILE
After unauthorized residents found in Topeka home, warrant reveals slew of drugs
The owner of a Dodge Charger reported stolen in April tracked down the car early Tuesday behind...
Owner tracks down stolen car Tuesday morning in East Topeka

Latest News

Ichabod Softball to play in MIAA Championship against Rogers State
Ichabod Softball to play in MIAA Championship against Rogers State
Annual Topeka Car Show cruises to Kansas Ave.
Annual Topeka Car Show cruises to Kansas Ave.
Capper Foundation’s “Evening for a Child” fundraiser returns in-person
Capper Foundation’s “Evening for a Child” fundraiser returns in-person
Saturday night forecast