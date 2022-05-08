Annual Topeka Car Show cruises to Kansas Ave.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The streets of downtown Topeka were filled with classic rides Saturday as the longtime Topeka tradition cruised its way into the capitol city.

The Cruise Night Car Show has been displaying classic cars, trucks, and motorcycles since the first weekend of May in 2005.

The event covered Kansas and Quincy from 7th to 10th streets, filling the road with not only classic rides but food and alcohol vendors.

Participants say that the event gives you a chance to learn more about cars or even take you on a trip down memory lane.

The largest cruise night car show included nearly 450 vehicles on display.

There’s no word on how many participated this year yet.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.