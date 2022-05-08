Advertisement

Annual Topeka Car Show cruises to Kansas Ave.

By Isaac French
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The streets of downtown Topeka were filled with classic rides Saturday as the longtime Topeka tradition cruised its way into the capitol city.

The Cruise Night Car Show has been displaying classic cars, trucks, and motorcycles since the first weekend of May in 2005.

The event covered Kansas and Quincy from 7th to 10th streets, filling the road with not only classic rides but food and alcohol vendors.

Participants say that the event gives you a chance to learn more about cars or even take you on a trip down memory lane.

The largest cruise night car show included nearly 450 vehicles on display.

There’s no word on how many participated this year yet.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawnee County Dispatch confirms that fire crews were called to Industrial Maintenance Inc., at...
Investigators believe North Topeka warehouse fire cause was accidental
Jefferson's, 29th and Wanamaker
Topeka restaurant delays opening
On May 3, 2022, Geary Co. authorities search for a man last seen attempting to swim ashore at...
Search for Milford Lake drowning victim enters recovery phase
FILE
After unauthorized residents found in Topeka home, warrant reveals slew of drugs
The owner of a Dodge Charger reported stolen in April tracked down the car early Tuesday behind...
Owner tracks down stolen car Tuesday morning in East Topeka

Latest News

Ichabod Softball to play in MIAA Championship against Rogers State
Ichabod Softball to play in MIAA Championship against Rogers State
Annual Topeka Car Show cruises to Kansas Ave.
Annual Topeka Car Show cruises to Kansas Ave.
Capper Foundation’s “Evening for a Child” fundraiser returns in-person
Capper Foundation’s “Evening for a Child” fundraiser returns in-person
Saturday night forecast
After two years of virtual fun during the pandemic, Capper Foundation’s Annual “Evening for a...
Capper Foundation’s “Evening for a Child” fundraiser returns in-person