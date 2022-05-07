Week after losing home to tornado, Andover family already has sights set on rebuilding

ANDOVER Kan. (KWCH) - It’s been an exhausting but productive week for the Triplett family with pieces of the structure they used to call home piled up on the curb.

“The faster we can get this done, the faster we can get to rebuilding our house,” Mark Triplett said.

With the help of family and friends, most of the debris in the Tripletts’ yard is cleared after last week’s tornado destroyed the family’s home.

“We’ve had people here since Saturday morning, a week ago, here helping clear out and demolish and get it to where we can rebuild from scratch,” Triplett said.

What’s left of the family’s home is a skeleton, the bones of what will be a new house at the same site. Triplett said he’s fortunate insurance money is coming, and he’s already found a builder for the job.

“I got contacted quickly from my insurance and got the claim started, got that process started to get the insurance money and things to cover the different pieces of the project,” he said. “This is all obviously kind of new to me, so figuring out how all this stuff works and coordinating and getting the right people contacted, shutting off utilities and all the things you don’t think about until something like this happens.”

Some other families impacted by last week’s tornado said insurance is one thing that’s been holding them back. Something that could help speed up that process is contacting the Kansas Insurance Department to see if they can give your agent a nudge.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.