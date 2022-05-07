Advertisement

Two in custody after Friday night Marysville car arson

FILE
FILE(Source: KSLA News 12)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARYSVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - Two suspects are in custody after they had allegedly set a Marysville car on fire on Friday night.

The Marysville Police Department says around 6:40 p.m. on Friday, May 6, officers and fire crews were called to the area of 15th and North St. with reports of a car fire.

When officers arrived, they said they were forced to shut 15th St. down due to the fire. They said the investigation found the car had been intentionally set on fire.

MPD said the two suspects were found and taken into custody for questioning. Officers have not identified the pair.

Officers said 15th St. reopened around 10 p.m.

MPD said Marysville Fire Department, the Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas State Fire Marshal assisted with the incident.

Additionally, officers said they would like to thank the witnesses for their help and observance, as well as for notifying officials of the criminal activity.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawnee County Dispatch confirms that fire crews were called to Industrial Maintenance Inc., at...
Investigators believe North Topeka warehouse fire cause was accidental
Jefferson's, 29th and Wanamaker
Topeka restaurant delays opening
On May 3, 2022, Geary Co. authorities search for a man last seen attempting to swim ashore at...
Search for Milford Lake drowning victim enters recovery phase
FILE
After unauthorized residents found in Topeka home, warrant reveals slew of drugs
The owner of a Dodge Charger reported stolen in April tracked down the car early Tuesday behind...
Owner tracks down stolen car Tuesday morning in East Topeka

Latest News

A KHP helicopter searches the area of St. George for the suspect driver who ran from a crash...
Pottawatomie Co. Police Chase
Richard W. Traver Jr.
Quenemo man arrested after attempting to run from ATV traffic stop
EMS treat the passenger suspect in a police chase as officers observe the stolen car crashed in...
Swords, license plates found in back of stolen vehicle after police chase
FILE
Junction City High School names new athletic director