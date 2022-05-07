Two in custody after Friday night Marysville car arson

MARYSVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - Two suspects are in custody after they had allegedly set a Marysville car on fire on Friday night.

The Marysville Police Department says around 6:40 p.m. on Friday, May 6, officers and fire crews were called to the area of 15th and North St. with reports of a car fire.

When officers arrived, they said they were forced to shut 15th St. down due to the fire. They said the investigation found the car had been intentionally set on fire.

MPD said the two suspects were found and taken into custody for questioning. Officers have not identified the pair.

Officers said 15th St. reopened around 10 p.m.

MPD said Marysville Fire Department, the Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas State Fire Marshal assisted with the incident.

Additionally, officers said they would like to thank the witnesses for their help and observance, as well as for notifying officials of the criminal activity.

