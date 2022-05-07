Truck rolls into Lake Shawnee early Saturday morning

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A truck accidentally rolled into Lake Shawnee early Saturday morning.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office told 13 NEWS that just after 7 a.m. on Saturday, May 7, deputies were called to the 3200 block of SE Beach Terrace near Lake Shawnee with reports of a non-injury accident.

The caller told dispatch that he had attempted to load his kayak into his F-150 extended cab when it rolled into the lake.

Deputies said the driver was not injured and the truck, which had fully submerged in the lake, was able to be removed just before 9:30 a.m.

The Sheriff’s Office said Shawnee Heights Fire District and Mission Township Fire Department helped with the incident.

