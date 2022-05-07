Advertisement

Topeka Zoo’s orangutan Rudy welcomes baby just before Mother’s Day

The Topeka Zoo's Rudy the orangutan welcomes her third baby on May 7, 2022.
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Zoo’s orangutan Rudy gave birth to her third infant on Saturday - just in time for Mother’s Day.

The Topeka Zoo says on Saturday, May 7, a day before Mother’s Day, Rudy, a 36-year-old Bornean orangutan gave birth to a new baby mid-morning.

The Topeka Zoo's Rudy the orangutan welcomes her third baby on May 7, 2022.
After the birth, Zoo staff said the facility where the orangutans are housed was closed for private bonding time. Staff said both the baby and mom appear to be doing well.

The Zoo said both mom and baby are expected to be able to be viewed by the public again starting on Sunday, Mother’s Day. However, the gender of the infant is not yet known.

The Zoo noted that Rudy was born there on Nov. 23, 1985, and this is her third infant. It said Rayma, her first, was born in 2005 and currently lives at the Phoenix Zoo. Bumi, Rudy’s second, was born in 2013 and still lives here in Topeka.

According to Zoo staff, Mawas, their 33-year-old orangutan, is the father. He was born at the Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago and moved to Topeka in 2004.

The Zoo said Bornean orangutans are critically endangered and only found on the island of Borneo in Southeast Asia.

The baby’s name will be announced when its gender is revealed.

