TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police arrested a homicide suspect Friday night.

TPD says Kayden Smith, 19, was arrested for 1st degree murder in connection to the death of Dustin Clayton. Clayton was shot April 22 in the 500 block of SW Lane.

TPD says the US Marshals and Kansas Highway Patrol assisted in Smith’s arrest.

