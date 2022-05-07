TFD fights South Topeka house fire
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka firefighters battled a blaze in south Topeka Friday.
Crews arrived around 5:30 p.m. to the 800 block of SE 33rd St., where they found smoke and flames coming from a house.
Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the home. No one was found inside.
TFD estimates the fire caused $62,480 in damage. A cause has not been determined.
