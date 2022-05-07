TFD fights South Topeka house fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka firefighters battled a blaze in south Topeka Friday.

Crews arrived around 5:30 p.m. to the 800 block of SE 33rd St., where they found smoke and flames coming from a house.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the home. No one was found inside.

TFD estimates the fire caused $62,480 in damage. A cause has not been determined.

