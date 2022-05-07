Saturday night forecast: Tracking a breezy and warm Mother’s Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Skies become partly cloudy overnight and the winds pick up from the south going into Mother’s Day Sunday. Overnight tonight temperatures will be mild in the low 60s but south winds will be breezy tonight at 15 to 25 mph. There is a chance for some isolated rain showers in far northern Kansas after midnight tonight but most of the area will be staying dry.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the low 60s. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Slight chance for isolated rain in northern Kansas.

Mother’s Day: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph.

The wind and higher afternoon temperatures are the weather headlines this forecast period. Winds will be ripping from the south at 10 to 20 mph on nearly each day this week. Wind gusts on Sunday and Monday could approach 30 mph before dialing back to the 10 to 20 mph range Tuesday through Friday. Temperatures will run and jump into the 90s beginning Monday as high pressure strengthens to our south and east. Daily record highs will be in jeopardy of being broken Tuesday through Thursday when temperatures could near 95 degrees in some areas. With the heat also comes some humidity so be prepared for heat index values to feel a couple degrees warmer.

As far as rain chances go, this upcoming week will be overall dry with a few slight chances for rain on both Tuesday night and Thursday night. On Tuesday night, storms are expected to develop to our southwest along a dryline. Storm development may expand into our area Tuesday night providing an isolated chance for thunderstorms. On Thursday storms are expected to develop in eastern Colorado and western Kansas and could make it to our area before they dissipate. In either event, the rain chance is low.

A better chance for rain arrive Friday night as a cold front nudges closer to Kansas and will likely pass through Saturday. Rain and thunderstorms are possible along the cold front as it passes through and this would present our next best chance for rain in Northeast Kansas.

Heating up quickly to the nineties this week. (WIBW)

