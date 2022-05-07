Saturday forecast: Sunny and warmer

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The clouds cleared last night and we are looking at blue skies today with southeast winds becoming a little breezy at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures this afternoon will warm to the low to mid 70s. Clouds return overnight tonight becoming partly cloudy on Mother’s Day with temperatures staying warm in the 80s Sunday afternoon. There is a slight chance for an isolated t-storm north of I-70 Sunday but most will remain dry. It will also be breezy Sunday.

Today: Generally sunny. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the low 60s. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph. Slight chance for isolated t-storm in northern Kansas.

The wind will be the largest nuisance on Mother’s Day with wind gusts near 30 mph from the south. Sunday evening looks to remain windy too with winds at 15 to 25 mph. The southerly winds will usher in a big warmup for Northeast Kansas beginning Monday. Temperatures Monday afternoon will peak in the mid 90s under sunny skies. Welcome back Summer! Winds stay windy Monday, but do calm down some for Tuesday still being from the south at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday is still warm to almost “hot” with temperatures in the 90s again under sunny skies. With humidity expected to be higher ta this time too it will feel a little warmer.

There is a slight chance for rain on Wednesday night, but I think the higher chances will be to our south and west. We continue our 90-degree trend through Thursday before maybe getting back to the 80s on Friday. We could see another chance for rain and thunderstorms next Friday night and Saturday, but this may not come together. Otherwise, enjoy a mostly dry 8-day period filled with Summer-like heat.

8-day forecast (WIBW)

