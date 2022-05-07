Salina Police hunt for suspect in firefight which wounded two, killed one

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Salina Police are on the hunt for one man after three people were victims of an apparent firefight early Saturday morning.

The Salina Police Department says around 3:20 a.m. on Saturday, May 7, officers were called to the 400 block of S. College Ave. with reports of several gunshots in the area.

When officers arrived, they said they found multiple spent ammunition casings lying in the street, however, no victims or witnesses.

About three minutes after the first call was received, SPD said officers were also called the Salina Regional Health Center Emergency room with reports of two gunshot victims who had just arrived.

Officers said the victims included an 18-year-old female and a 25-year-old male. The man, Dylan Eugene Garman, was pronounced dead by hospital staff.

About 10 minutes after the first call was received, SPD said officers were also called to the 500 block of E. Cloud St. with reports of a person lying in a front yard who had been shot multiple times.

When officers arrived at this location, they said they found a 23-year-old male who had multiple gunshot wounds and was also taken to the SHRC Emergency room. This victim underwent emergency surgery and was subsequently transferred to a Wichita hospital with serious injuries.

Throughout the course of the investigation, detectives said around 4 p.m. that day they had developed a person of interest - Dalton Levi Palmer, 28.

Due to Palmer’s past criminal history, SPD said he should be considered armed and dangerous. He also currently has an unrelated warrant from the Saline CO. District Court for his arrest.

If anyone sees Palmer or knows where he may be, they should not approach him and call law enforcement immediately.

