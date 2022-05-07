Advertisement

Quenemo man arrested after attempting to run from ATV traffic stop

Richard W. Traver Jr.
Richard W. Traver Jr.(Osage Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Quenemo man is behind bars after deputies allegedly found meth on him after he ran from an ATV traffic stop early Saturday morning.

The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says just before 1:20 a.m. on Saturday, May 7, deputies attempted to stop an ATV in the 100 block of N. 5th St. in Quenemo.

Deputies said when the ATV came to a stop, the driver, identified as Richard W. Traver Jr. 39, of Quenemo, ran.

After a brief chase, deputies said Traver was arrested. He was booked into the Osage Co. Jail for felony interference with a law enforcement officer, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and a felony arrest warrant.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawnee County Dispatch confirms that fire crews were called to Industrial Maintenance Inc., at...
Investigators believe North Topeka warehouse fire cause was accidental
Jefferson's, 29th and Wanamaker
Topeka restaurant delays opening
On May 3, 2022, Geary Co. authorities search for a man last seen attempting to swim ashore at...
Search for Milford Lake drowning victim enters recovery phase
FILE
After unauthorized residents found in Topeka home, warrant reveals slew of drugs
The owner of a Dodge Charger reported stolen in April tracked down the car early Tuesday behind...
Owner tracks down stolen car Tuesday morning in East Topeka

Latest News

A KHP helicopter searches the area of St. George for the suspect driver who ran from a crash...
Pottawatomie Co. Police Chase
EMS treat the passenger suspect in a police chase as officers observe the stolen car crashed in...
Swords, license plates found in back of stolen vehicle after police chase
FILE
Junction City High School names new athletic director
FILE
Two in custody after Friday night Marysville car arson