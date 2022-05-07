Quenemo man arrested after attempting to run from ATV traffic stop

OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Quenemo man is behind bars after deputies allegedly found meth on him after he ran from an ATV traffic stop early Saturday morning.

The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says just before 1:20 a.m. on Saturday, May 7, deputies attempted to stop an ATV in the 100 block of N. 5th St. in Quenemo.

Deputies said when the ATV came to a stop, the driver, identified as Richard W. Traver Jr. 39, of Quenemo, ran.

After a brief chase, deputies said Traver was arrested. He was booked into the Osage Co. Jail for felony interference with a law enforcement officer, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and a felony arrest warrant.

