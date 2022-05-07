Advertisement

Swords, license plates found in back of stolen vehicle after police chase

Female passenger arrested, male driver still at large
EMS treat the passenger suspect in a police chase as officers observe the stolen car crashed in...
EMS treat the passenger suspect in a police chase as officers observe the stolen car crashed in a ditch on May 7, 2022.(WIBW/Becky Goff)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SAINT GEORGE, Kan. (WIBW) - Law enforcement officials are looking for the driver of a stolen vehicle after he ran from the wreckage after a chase on Saturday afternoon.

The Saint George Police Department has warned residents of an increased police presence in the area of 6th and Lincoln around 12 p.m. on Saturday, May 7.

SGPD told 13 NEWS a chase had started in Pottawatomie Co. when deputies saw a vehicle that had been reported stolen out of Wichita.

SGPD said law enforcement officials are looking for a suspect who ran from a wrecked stolen vehicle following a police chase in the area.

Officers said there were two suspects in the chase - one is in custody, however, the driver of the vehicle is still at large.

The driver has been described as a white male, about 6-feet tall, wearing blue jeans, a white t-shirt, with brown hair in a ponytail.

13 NEWS is on the scene and observed a black mustang with Sedgwick County plates crashed in the ditch. The female passenger was treated by Pottawatomie Co. EMS as she sat in the back of a patrol car. She was later seen loaded into the back of an ambulance.

Saint George Police Chief Dan Trechter confirmed the woman was arrested for her part in the incident and taken to the hospital due to an unrelated medical condition.

A Kansas Highway Patrol helicopter could be seen searching the area for the man. The Chief also told 13 NEWS that Onaga Police Department K9s and the Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office drone are attempting to track the suspect.

Police were observed removing a duffel bag full of license plates from the trunk of the vehicle. Trechter confirmed that multiple license plates were taken from the vehicle, along with various swords.

13 NEWS crews also observed a dog exit the back of the stolen car.

Caption

If anyone sees this man, they should immediately call 911.

