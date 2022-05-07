Nine musicians without instruments competed to win regional event

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Nine musicians without instruments took the stage in Manhattan’s first sanctioned US Air Guitar competition.

Each competitor came to Friday night’s event, with one song prepared to ‘wow’ the audience.

Air guitarists performed songs from multiple genres, with costumes adding flair to their personalities.

Competitors included first time performers and some who have been competing in air guitar competitions for more than a decade.

“It’s good, clean family fun. It’s all ages, everyone’s welcome. You’re going to see a lot of people comfortable in their own skin and expressing that in front of a room full of strangers.” Air Guitar Champion of Champions Justin ‘Nordic Thunder’ Howard says.

The top six competitors moved on to round two with the winner being announced as Papa-Dom the Beard, moving on to the US Air Guitar National Championship.

