Local Guardsman gifted new wheels after winter storm left him with none

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local Kansas National Guardsman has new wheels and a way to get his special needs son to therapy each week thanks to a nonprofit organization.

The Kansas National Guard says on Facebook that Sgt. Heriberto Cruz Meija’s car broke down this winter during a snowstorm, which sent his car into a ditch and left him with repairs he could not afford.

“The cost of repairing the car was more than I could afford to fix it,” Cruz told the Guard.

The Guard noted that Cruz works in the Joint Operations Center in Topeka but lives in Eskridge. He is a member of the 2nd Battalion, 235th Regiment as a culinary specialist instructor - which means he drives to Salina each month.

Thanks to a local organization, Cruz is able to make that drive again. The Guard said Family Readiness Program in Topeka heard of Cruz’s situation and recommended him for the Cars4Heroes program.

Cars4Heroes is a nonprofit organization that provides free basic transportation to veterans, active-duty military, first responders and their families who are unable to obtain it on their own.

“Mission first, family always,” said Kenton Sallee, Soldier and Family Readiness Specialist. “Without support of the family, the soldier struggles completing the mission. It is our job to take care of them both. The unit can only do so much. There are many programs out there that soldiers aren’t aware of. Our job is to show them the way.”

The Guard said Cars4Heroes gifted Cruz a 2007 Ford Focus on April 13. He said it has been helpful “beyond belief.”

“I am able to come to work without asking for help and inconveniencing my coworkers,” Cruz said. “And also able to support my family.”

“But most importantly, I’m able to take care of my son. He has special needs and goes to therapy almost every week. Since my fiancee works at the school it is hard for her to leave and take him, so I do it. And thanks to having this care, I am able to take him,” Cruz concluded.

