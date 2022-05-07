Advertisement

Junction City High School names new athletic director

FILE
FILE(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Junction City High School has named a new athletic director as the current one prepares to step down.

The JC Post reports that Ryan Norton has been named as the new athletic director at Junction City High School for the 2022-2023 school year. The move was approved by the Geary Co. USD 475 Board of Education.

Norton has taught computer science for over a decade at the Fort Riley Middle School and has coached cross country and track at the middle and high school levels. He also coached wrestling at Fort Riley Middle School.

“My job is really to be the coach of the coaches. I have always wanted to be an athletic director, " Norton said. “This seemed like a good opportunity to jump in and get going with that position.”

Norton said he enjoys school athletics.

“So I really want to focus on academics and also making students champions in life,” he noted. “Those are my two big goals and just how we can as coaches improve our crafts and becoming better coaches as well.”

Norton is an Emporia native and is familiar with the league the Blue Jays are currently a part of and the league they were previously part of.

Norton succeeds Matt Westerhaus who will step down after the school year ends in May. Westerhaus is headed to Great Bend High School as its new activities director.

