Garnett man jailed after Osage Co. traffic stop allegedly yields meth

Noe Fuentez
Noe Fuentez(Osage Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Garnett man was arrested in Osage Co. after deputies allegedly found meth in his possession during a traffic stop.

The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says just before 11 p.m. on Friday, May 6, deputies stopped a vehicle on K-268 Highway at Pomona Dam Rd.

During the stop, deputies said they found methamphetamine.

Deputies said the driver, Noe E.O. Fuentez Jr., 23, of Garnett, was arrested and booked into the Osage Co. Jail for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

