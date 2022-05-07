Flint Hills Festival highlights the history of the Flint Hills

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Community members gathered at Blue Earth Plaza to learn more about the history of the Flint Hills.

Vendors had hands on activities, including learning demonstrations, arts and crafts and educational booths to learn more about the Flint Hills.

Musical groups performed a variety of musical genres throughout the day.

The Flint Hills Discovery Center provides this event to continue providing educational opportunities to the community.

“Our Flint Hills Festival is…the mission is to support our community, but we have people here that represent the Flint Hills themselves.” Flint Hills Discovery Center director, Susan Adams says.

The Flint Hills Festival is in its 8th year and was free to attend.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.