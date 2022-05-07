Advertisement

Deputies find 100 migrants inside big rig on highway; dozens of occupants ran away

Authorities said deputies found about 100 migrants in the back of a semitrailer on a Texas...
Authorities said deputies found about 100 migrants in the back of a semitrailer on a Texas highway.
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GANADO, Texas (AP) - Authorities say deputies found about 100 migrants in the back of a semitrailer that had broken down on a South Texas highway, but many of them fled.

Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies found the semitrailer around 7 a.m. Friday just north of Ganado, about 90 miles southwest of Houston.

The sheriff’s office says when authorities opened the back of the vehicle, many of the occupants jumped out and ran away into nearby brush and cornfields.

Deputies took 64 people, including the semitrailer’s driver, into custody.

Jackson County Sheriff Kelly Janica says those who entered the country illegally are being processed by the U.S. Border Patrol.

Authorities are still searching for about 40 migrants who fled on foot.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

