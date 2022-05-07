Caney men arrested after meth allegedly found during traffic stop

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Caney men were arrested on Saturday morning after meth was allegedly found in their possession during a traffic stop.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Donald A. Martin, 37, and Kenneth J. Martin, 39, both of Caney, were arrested after meth was allegedly found in their possession during a traffic stop near NW US Highway 24 and NW Topeka Blvd. early Saturday morning, May 7.

Just before 2:15 a.m., deputies said a K9 unit stopped a 2001 Ford F150 pickup in the area for improperly turning. During the investigation, meth was allegedly found.

The two passengers in the backseat of the truck, the Martins, were arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

