Advertisement

Caney men arrested after meth allegedly found during traffic stop

FILE
FILE(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Caney men were arrested on Saturday morning after meth was allegedly found in their possession during a traffic stop.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Donald A. Martin, 37, and Kenneth J. Martin, 39, both of Caney, were arrested after meth was allegedly found in their possession during a traffic stop near NW US Highway 24 and NW Topeka Blvd. early Saturday morning, May 7.

Just before 2:15 a.m., deputies said a K9 unit stopped a 2001 Ford F150 pickup in the area for improperly turning. During the investigation, meth was allegedly found.

The two passengers in the backseat of the truck, the Martins, were arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawnee County Dispatch confirms that fire crews were called to Industrial Maintenance Inc., at...
Investigators believe North Topeka warehouse fire cause was accidental
Jefferson's, 29th and Wanamaker
Topeka restaurant delays opening
On May 3, 2022, Geary Co. authorities search for a man last seen attempting to swim ashore at...
Search for Milford Lake drowning victim enters recovery phase
FILE
After unauthorized residents found in Topeka home, warrant reveals slew of drugs
The owner of a Dodge Charger reported stolen in April tracked down the car early Tuesday behind...
Owner tracks down stolen car Tuesday morning in East Topeka

Latest News

FILE
Truck rolls into Lake Shawnee early Saturday morning
A KHP helicopter searches the area of St. George for the suspect driver who ran from a crash...
Pottawatomie Co. Police Chase
Richard W. Traver Jr.
Quenemo man arrested after attempting to run from ATV traffic stop
EMS treat the passenger suspect in a police chase as officers observe the stolen car crashed in...
Swords, license plates found in back of stolen vehicle after police chase