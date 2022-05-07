Arrest made in Allen Co. homicide

LA HARPE, Kan. (WIBW) - A man has been arrested in connection to a La Harpe homicide.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Allen Co. Sheriff’s Office in investigating the death of 68-year-old Richard Diehl. Friday, the agency announced Diehl’s neighbor, 78-year-old Raymond Maloney, was arrested on suspicion of Diehl’s death.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home at 1255 2400th St. in La Harpe, Kansas just before 10 a.m. Tuesday. They said a family member found the body of Diehl in the shop outside of his home. Diehl was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

