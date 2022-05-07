Ag Hall holds annual plant sale

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Ag Hall kicked off its 2022 Shawnee County extension master gardener plant sale on Saturday, May 7th.

The event allows the community to stock up on favorite vegetables, perennials, annuals, and herbs!

All plants are raised by Shawnee County extension master gardeners and they’re proven to produce, even in extreme weather.

Special items were included this year, like Mother’s Day baskets, and even hidden gems in the garden shed thrift shop.

The plant sale is held every first Saturday in May.

